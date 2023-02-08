APM Terminals Pipavav posts 89pc rise in Q3 profit Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Wednesd'

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Wednesday reported an 89 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.36 crore for the December quarter.

The private port operator had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.6 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

Revenue from operations for the third quarter under consideration stood at Rs 250.56 crore as against Rs 168.56 crore in the corresponding period of last year, it said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter was at Rs 146.71 crore as against Rs 87.53 crore in the third quarter of FY22, APM Terminals Pipava said.

EBIDTA margin stood at 58.5 per cent in Q3FY23 as against 51.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 191,474 TEUs, showing a robust growth of 21.8 per cent YoY and the dry bulk volume was 0.99 million MT.

The port handled 0.34 MT of liquid volume while 10,620 units were handled under RoRo category.

The Port also handled 464 container trains during the quarter as against 495 handled in the third quarter of FY22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)