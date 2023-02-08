Left Menu

APM Terminals Pipavav posts 89pc rise in Q3 profit Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Wednesd'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:29 IST
APM Terminals Pipavav posts 89pc rise in Q3 profit Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Wednesd'
  • Country:
  • India

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Wednesday reported an 89 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.36 crore for the December quarter.

The private port operator had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.6 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

Revenue from operations for the third quarter under consideration stood at Rs 250.56 crore as against Rs 168.56 crore in the corresponding period of last year, it said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter was at Rs 146.71 crore as against Rs 87.53 crore in the third quarter of FY22, APM Terminals Pipava said.

EBIDTA margin stood at 58.5 per cent in Q3FY23 as against 51.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 191,474 TEUs, showing a robust growth of 21.8 per cent YoY and the dry bulk volume was 0.99 million MT.

The port handled 0.34 MT of liquid volume while 10,620 units were handled under RoRo category.

The Port also handled 464 container trains during the quarter as against 495 handled in the third quarter of FY22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023