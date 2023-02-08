Left Menu

Eight drug peddlers arrested in Kashmir

Police on Wednesday arrested eight suspected drug peddlers, including two women, from various places in Kashmir, an official said.Police, in a series of actions, have arrested eight drug peddlers across Kashmir and recovered contraband substances from their possession, a spokesperson said.In Baramulla, a police party from Boniyar arrested notorious woman peddler Rubeena Begum, a resident of Chandanwari in Uri.Ten grams of brown sugar was recovered from her, the spokesperson said.

Police on Wednesday arrested eight suspected drug peddlers, including two women, from various places in Kashmir, an official said.

''Police, in a series of actions, have arrested eight drug peddlers across Kashmir and recovered contraband substances from their possession,'' a spokesperson said.

In Baramulla, a police party from Boniyar arrested notorious woman peddler Rubeena Begum, a resident of Chandanwari in Uri.

Ten grams of brown sugar was recovered from her, the spokesperson said. In Pulwama, a police party at a checkpoint near Government Higher Secondary School Litter, intercepted a load carrier with four persons, including a woman, on board. During a search, five grams of brown sugar and 350 grams of charas were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said and added all four were arrested.

They were identified as Tauseef Mushtaq, Junaid Ahmad Malik, Tahir Ahmad Joo and Suraya Jeelani.

Two persons were arrested in Kulgam district while another was taken into custody in Kupwara following the recovery of contraband substances from them.

