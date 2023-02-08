Left Menu

10 absconders arrested after 20 years in Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:57 IST
10 absconders arrested after 20 years in Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested 10 accused persons who had been absconding for 20 years in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

''In continuation of stringent actions against absconders, police in Pulwama have arrested 10 absconders who were evading their arrest for two decades,'' a police spokesman said.

Police in Pulwama constituted a special team to nab such absconders, the spokesman said.

''After strenuous efforts, the special team was able to arrest 10 absconders who were evading their arrest for two decades,'' he added. The spokesman said the absconders were involved in cases pertaining to commission of heinous crimes registered in Rajpora and Pulwama police stations.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manzoor Ganai, Bashir Ganai, Aziz Bakshi, Gulzar Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Javied Ahmad Shah, Abdul Hamid Parray, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Hamid Bhat and Mohd Afzal Malik.

''All the arrested absconders have been produced before the courts concerned for further disposal,'' the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023