Left Menu

Three held in Haryana's Nuh in drug smuggling case

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:58 IST
Three held in Haryana's Nuh in drug smuggling case
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday said they have busted an inter-state gang involved in heroin smuggling with the arrest of three people including a Nigerian national.

Police recovered 123 grams of heroin and Rs 13 lakh cash from them.

The accused were identified as Naseem, a resident of Ghuspaithi village, Rajnish, resident of Bhora Khurd village in Gurugram and Nigerian Onyenankeya Jovita Ifeanyaichukwu.

All three were involved in heroin smuggling and also drug peddling in the area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023