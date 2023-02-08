Three held in Haryana's Nuh in drug smuggling case
PTI | Nuh | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:58 IST
Police on Wednesday said they have busted an inter-state gang involved in heroin smuggling with the arrest of three people including a Nigerian national.
Police recovered 123 grams of heroin and Rs 13 lakh cash from them.
The accused were identified as Naseem, a resident of Ghuspaithi village, Rajnish, resident of Bhora Khurd village in Gurugram and Nigerian Onyenankeya Jovita Ifeanyaichukwu.
All three were involved in heroin smuggling and also drug peddling in the area, police said.
