Noida: Hotel owners among 5 booked for death of two construction workers

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:03 IST
Three owners of a hotel and two building contractors have been booked by the Noida Police for culpable homicide over the death of two construction workers due to electrocution, officials said on Wednesday.

On Monday, three construction workers had got electric shock while carrying building material using a lift at the hotel site at Barola village in Sector 49 police station area, an official said.

''The trio was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 41 where two of the workers, Sarvoday Singh and Diwakar Shah, both natives of Munger in Bihar, died while the third worker survived,'' a local police station official told PTI.

''On the basis of a complaint by the brother of a deceased, an FIR has been registered against Anil Chauhan, Ajay Chauhan and Sunil Chauhan -- owners of the Chauhan Hotel -- and construction contractors Nizam and Komal,'' the official said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), the police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

