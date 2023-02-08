Motorcyclist killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district
A 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a landslide in the Karnaprayag area of Uttarakhands Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday. The motorcyclist was hit by boulders falling from the hillside near Panchpuliya between Karnaprayag and Gauchar, Karnaprayag Tehsildar Surendra Singh Dev said.The deceased was identified as Jagdish Singh.
The deceased was identified as Jagdish Singh. He was on his way to Gauchar from Karnaprayag at the time.
