Property dealer murdered in Nagpur, one held

A property dealer was stabbed to death over a monetary dispute in the Agrasen square area here, police said on Wednesday.

The main accused, with whom he had a dispute, was arrested following the incident which took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Parvez Papamian Sheikh (30), a resident of Kharbi, Roshanbagh. As per the preliminary information, Sheikh had recently sold off a property along with the main accused. The two later had a spat when Sheikh asked him for his share of the commission. On Tuesday night, the accused asked Sheikh to meet him at Medicine Market near Agrasen square to collect his share of money. When Sheikh reached there around 12.40 am with a friend on a scooter, there was another heated exchange, and then suddenly Sheikh was attacked, police said.

His friend ran away from the spot to save his life. Sheikh also tried to run, but was chased and stabbed again, they added.

While the main accused was arrested, search was on for four others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)