Man held for raping minor girl in Haryana

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village in Haryanas Bilaspur, police said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, a city court sent him to judicial custody.The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody, said Bilaspur police station SHO Rahul Dev.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:20 IST
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village in Haryana's Bilaspur, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday when the accused took the 15-year-old girl to a lonely spot and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother on Monday, following which she lodged a police complaint. An FIR was registered on Tuesday under Section 4 of the POCSO Act at Bilaspur police station and the accused arrested.

The accused, a native of Daulatabad Kuni village, lived in the Bilaspur village with his relatives. On Wednesday, a city court sent him to judicial custody.

''The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody,'' said Bilaspur police station SHO Rahul Dev.

