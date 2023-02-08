Building's roof collapses in HP's Sola, one stuck under debris rescued

The roof of a building in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district collapsed on Wednesday evening, trapping a person under its debris, officials said.

He was later rescued and admitted to a hospital, but his condition is serious, they said.

National Disaster Response Force and police personnel rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident near Sai Road in Baddi in Nalagarh, the officials said.

They rescued the person and rushed him to the hospital, they said and added that his condition is stated to be serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)