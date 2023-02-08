Left Menu

Building's roof collapses in HP's Sola, one stuck under debris rescued

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:23 IST
Building's roof collapses in HP's Sola, one stuck under debris rescued
  • Country:
  • India

The roof of a building in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district collapsed on Wednesday evening, trapping a person under its debris, officials said.

He was later rescued and admitted to a hospital, but his condition is serious, they said.

National Disaster Response Force and police personnel rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident near Sai Road in Baddi in Nalagarh, the officials said.

They rescued the person and rushed him to the hospital, they said and added that his condition is stated to be serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023