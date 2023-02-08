Left Menu

Maha: Pune cops arrest two within seven hours after they killed autorickshaw driver

Pune Police arrested two men within seven hours after they allegedly killed a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver, an official said on Wednesday. The duo kicked the autorickshaw driver in his chest during an argument after his vehicle brushed their motorcycle, the police official said. Within seven hours, we traced the duo and arrested them, the official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:24 IST
Maha: Pune cops arrest two within seven hours after they killed autorickshaw driver
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Police arrested two men within seven hours after they allegedly killed a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver, an official said on Wednesday. The incident which occurred at a petrol pump on the Pune-Satara highway was a fallout of an argument between the deceased and two men on February 6. The duo kicked the autorickshaw driver in his chest during an argument after his vehicle brushed their motorcycle, the police official said. ''We had lodged a case against two unidentified men for murder and other charges and started the investigation. Within seven hours, we traced the duo and arrested them,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023