Maha: Pune cops arrest two within seven hours after they killed autorickshaw driver

Pune Police arrested two men within seven hours after they allegedly killed a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver, an official said on Wednesday. The incident which occurred at a petrol pump on the Pune-Satara highway was a fallout of an argument between the deceased and two men on February 6. The duo kicked the autorickshaw driver in his chest during an argument after his vehicle brushed their motorcycle, the police official said. ''We had lodged a case against two unidentified men for murder and other charges and started the investigation. Within seven hours, we traced the duo and arrested them,'' the official said.

