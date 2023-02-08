Left Menu

Hermes wins U.S. trademark trial over 'MetaBirkin' NFTs - defendant's lawyer

A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday concluded that an artist's non-fungible token versions of Hermes' famous Birkin bags violated the French fashion house's trademark rights. The artist's attorney Rhett Millsaps confirmed the verdict, saying the result was a "terrible day for artists and the First Amendment." The amount that the jury awarded to Hermes could not be immediately determined.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:28 IST
Hermes wins U.S. trademark trial over 'MetaBirkin' NFTs - defendant's lawyer

A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday concluded that an artist's non-fungible token versions of Hermes' famous Birkin bags violated the French fashion house's trademark rights. The artist's attorney Rhett Millsaps confirmed the verdict, saying the result was a "terrible day for artists and the First Amendment."

The amount that the jury awarded to Hermes could not be immediately determined. In the one of the first intellectual-property trials over the popular digital tokens known as NFTs, the jury found artist Mason Rothschild's unauthorized "MetaBirkins" were likely to confuse consumers.

The case has been closely watched for its potential to clarify how trademark law will apply to NFTs, which are unique tokens on blockchain networks often used to verify ownership of digital art. (Editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023