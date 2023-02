German finance minister lauds Deutsche Bank turnaround

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Wednesday praised the turnaround at Deutsche Bank, adding that competitor Commerzbank also had posted good results.

"I'm pleased with Deutsche Bank's results," Lindner said at a digital reception hosted by Deutsche, Germany's largest lender.

Improvements in the financial sector are "good news for Germany", Lindner said.

