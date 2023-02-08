Left Menu

Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead by BSF in West Bengal's Nadia

PTI | Hanskhali | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:33 IST
An alleged Bangladeshi smuggler was shot dead by the BSF near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9.40 pm on Tuesday in Pakhiura border outpost area in the Krishnanagar sector when six alleged Bangladeshi smugglers entered India and attacked BSF jawans with sharp-edged weapons, he said.

''Sensing a threat to life, in self defence, maintaining restraint, the BSF jawans fired non-lethal ammo with pump action guns. The smugglers fled towards the Bangladeshi side taking advantage of extreme darkness. On thorough search of the area, the body of a person was found lying in a field inside the Indian territory,'' the BSF official said.

The deceased was identified as Ariful Mandal of Jhinaidaha district in Bangladesh, he said.

The body was handed to the Hanskhali police station for further procedures, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

