Maha: Nagpur cop booked for extorting Rs 27 lakh from builder

A sub-inspector of Nagpur police in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly extorting Rs 27 lakh from a city-based builder, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said the PSI posted at Kalamna police station had threatened the 61-year-old builder to return Rs 1.80 crore he had allegedly taken from a man for purchasing cryptocurrency. The PSI, who was investigating that case, threatened the builder to register a case under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. Fed up with threats, the builder returned Rs 85 lakh to the other man but the accused police sub-inspector pocketed Rs 27 lakh, as per the FIR lodged by the builder. A case was registered against the PSI on extortion and other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the official said. No arrest is made yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)