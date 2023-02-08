Left Menu

Maha: Nagpur cop booked for extorting Rs 27 lakh from builder

The PSI, who was investigating that case, threatened the builder to register a case under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors MPID Act. Fed up with threats, the builder returned Rs 85 lakh to the other man but the accused police sub-inspector pocketed Rs 27 lakh, as per the FIR lodged by the builder. A case was registered against the PSI on extortion and other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:36 IST
Maha: Nagpur cop booked for extorting Rs 27 lakh from builder
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector of Nagpur police in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly extorting Rs 27 lakh from a city-based builder, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said the PSI posted at Kalamna police station had threatened the 61-year-old builder to return Rs 1.80 crore he had allegedly taken from a man for purchasing cryptocurrency. The PSI, who was investigating that case, threatened the builder to register a case under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. Fed up with threats, the builder returned Rs 85 lakh to the other man but the accused police sub-inspector pocketed Rs 27 lakh, as per the FIR lodged by the builder. A case was registered against the PSI on extortion and other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the official said. No arrest is made yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023