Retired Haryana Police DSP kills self in Faridabad

A retired officer of Haryana Police allegedly shot himself dead at his home here, police said on Wednesday. Samunder Singh, a retired deputy superintendent of police, was suffering from illness for a long time, they said.

Singh (72) lived with his family at Omaxe Heights Society in Greater Faridabad where he allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver in the morning. A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Verma reached the spot with a forensic team and sent the body to BK hospital for post mortem. His revolver has also been retrieved. Singh's family members told the police that despite suffering from illness, he appeared happy on Tuesday night. They are also puzzled that no one in the family could hear the sound of gunshot.

Singh, counted among the state's most influential officers, retired in December 2009. After being promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent, he served in Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Rewari districts, the police said. ''No suicide note was recovered from the spot. We handed over the body to the family members after post mortem,'' Verma said.

