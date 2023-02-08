Former Delhi Prisons warder arrested for threatening, demanding Rs 10 crore from retired bureaucrat
A retired IAS officer has alleged that he received death threats from a dismissed warder of Delhi Prisons who also demanded Rs 10 crore from him, police said on Wednesday. The victim filed a police complaint on Sunday alleging that Yogesh Kumar Meena and his accomplice Sachin were threatening him and demanding Rs 10 crore within seven days.
A retired IAS officer has alleged that he received death threats from a dismissed warder of Delhi Prisons who also demanded Rs 10 crore from him, police said on Wednesday. The victim filed a police complaint on Sunday alleging that Yogesh Kumar Meena and his accomplice Sachin were threatening him and demanding Rs 10 crore within seven days. He claimed the torture has been going on since he joined the Delhi Cooperative Tribunal. The ex-bureaucrat said he had filed several complaints against Meena at the Tughlak Road police station. He said he had also complained to the Director General of Delhi Prisons following which Meena was terminated from service on February 2. Police said both the parties knew each other through community gatherings. ''A case under IPC sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) was registered against the accused,'' a police officer said. Meena has been arrested, he said.
