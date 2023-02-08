Coast Guard rescues Dutch patient off Mumbai coast

The Indian Coast Guard has evacuated a Dutch patient suffering from acute abdominal pain from a floating sheerleg- a floating water vessel with a crane built on shear legs. The Coast Guard on Wednesday said the operation was undertaken at around 11 pm on Tuesday.

''Indian Coast Guard Ship C-439 evacuated Dutch national critically suffering from Acute Abdominal Pain (Suspected Appendicitis) from Floating Sheerleg Taklift-7 under tow by OSV Creative-1 off Mumbai,'' it said. The patient was evacuated by ICGS C-439 and handed over to local agent in Mumbai, it said.

