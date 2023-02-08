Left Menu

Mexico finds 14 bodies in overturned pickup truck in canal

Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal. Some of the bodies were found in the submerged vehicle, and some in the water. It was unclear how the pickup wound up in the canal.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:58 IST
Mexico finds 14 bodies in overturned pickup truck in canal

Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal. The civil defense office in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said on Wednesday that five Guatemalan identification cards or passports were found on the bodies.

The office said the bodies of 10 men, three women and one minor were found Tuesday on the outskirts of the city of Monterrey. Some of the bodies were found in the submerged vehicle, and some in the water. It was unclear how the pickup wound up in the canal. Central American migrants frequently travel through the area to reach the border with Texas, and crashes involving vehicles driven by migrant smugglers are not uncommon in Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023