Man gets life in prison for raping minor girl in Rajasthan

A court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life in prison for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

Ramganjmandi town resident Aftab Pathan alias Golu was sentenced to life in prison for abducting and repeatedly raping the girl, leading to her pregnancy, Public Prosecutor Lalchand Meena said. On March 25, 2018, the survivor's brother lodged a police report alleging that Pathan had abducted his sister, who had gone missing the day before. The police rescued the girl from a stone factory in Kota after eight months and arrested Pathan, Meena said. On the basis of the girl's statements and medical report, the police incorporated sections of rape of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act in the case. The medical report revealed that the girl was around five months pregnant, Meena said. POCSO Court - 2 Special Judge Mahaveer Prasad Gupta on Wednesday held Pathan guilty and sentenced him to life in jail till his natural death, the public prosecutor said. The court also fined him Rs 10,000.

Statements of 19 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 24 documents produced before the court, Meena added.

