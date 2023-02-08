Left Menu

Maha: Cop held for raping teenage sex worker in Sangli city

Police recorded the statement of the girl who is sent to the child correction home.The constable was arrested under Indian Penal Code IPC section for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act POCSO.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:07 IST
Maha: Cop held for raping teenage sex worker in Sangli city
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was arrested from Sangli city in Maharashtra for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh and extorting Rs 7 lakh from her under different pretexts, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused constable is posted at Vishrambag police station.

The official said the girl hails from Bangladesh and is currently staying in a slum with a woman in Sangli. ''The incident occurred in January when the constable entered her shanty and raped her. He extorted Rs two lakh from her to allow her to do prostitution work. He sexually assaulted her repeatedly,'' the official said. He extorted another Rs 5 lakh from the girl over months by raising a false alarm that the police are going to raid her hut and similar pretexts. Police recorded the statement of the girl who is sent to the child correction home.

The constable was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023