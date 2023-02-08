Left Menu

Two children dead after bus crashes into daycare center near Montreal

The cause or circumstances around the crash or the children's ages were not immediately clear. "We're talking about serious injuries, some are critical," an ambulance official told reporters in Laval earlier. About 80 kids under the age of 5 attend that daycare facility, local media reported said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:08 IST
Two children dead after bus crashes into daycare center near Montreal

Two children died and six others were injured on Wednesday morning after a bus ran into a daycare center in the Montreal-area suburb of Laval, police said.

The bus driver, a 51-year-old employee of the Laval municipality's public transit system, was arrested for homicide and reckless driving, police spokesperson Erika Landry said. The cause or circumstances around the crash or the children's ages were not immediately clear.

"We're talking about serious injuries, some are critical," an ambulance official told reporters in Laval earlier. About 80 kids under the age of 5 attend that daycare facility, local media reported said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023