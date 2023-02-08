Left Menu

Woman accuses friend of raping her in Gurugram

A woman executive of a private company accused her friend of forcibly entering her PG accommodation and raping her in the DLF Phase 3 area, police here said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:30 IST
A woman executive of a private company accused her friend of forcibly entering her PG accommodation and raping her in the DLF Phase 3 area, police here said. According to the complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman, she received a text from the accused around 7.50 am on Tuesday in which he asked if he could come to her accommodation for two minutes.

Shortly after he friend entered the room, the man held her by the neck and forcibly kissed her. After she tried to push him away, he raped her, the woman alleged in her complaint. It was only after she told him that her uncle was in the police that he apologised and he stepped out, the woman said.

The victim also accused her friend of thrashing her when she tried to resist him. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at DLF Phase 3 police station under section 376 (rape) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

''We are verifying the facts and action will be taken according to law,'' DLF Phase 3 police station SHO Sandeep Kumar said.

