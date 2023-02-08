Left Menu

Nepalese woman kills self in Mumbai lodge

A 34-year-old woman from Nepal allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a scarf in a lodge in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the lodge staff found the door of her room locked from the inside and their calls failed to get any response, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:36 IST
Nepalese woman kills self in Mumbai lodge
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old woman from Nepal allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a scarf in a lodge in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the lodge staff found the door of her room locked from the inside and their calls failed to get any response, an official said. A police team rushed to the spot and opened the door with the help of a carpenter to find the woman hanging from the ceiling. The deceased has been identified with the help of her documents, the official said, adding they have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023