Nepalese woman kills self in Mumbai lodge

A 34-year-old woman from Nepal allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a scarf in a lodge in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the lodge staff found the door of her room locked from the inside and their calls failed to get any response, an official said. A police team rushed to the spot and opened the door with the help of a carpenter to find the woman hanging from the ceiling. The deceased has been identified with the help of her documents, the official said, adding they have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

