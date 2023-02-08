Left Menu

Maha: Journalist beaten up in ST bus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:38 IST
  Country:
  • India

A TV journalist was allegedly beaten up while travelling by a state transport bus in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place two days ago under the jurisdiction of Kej police station, said an official.

Two men asked journalist Abhimanyu Fad on Aurangabad-Ambajogai bus if he worked for a certain news channel and assaulted him, he said.

A case under section 323 (assault) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further probe was on, the official said without disclosing more details.

