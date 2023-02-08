Left Menu

Corps commander reviews security situation at foorward ares in Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) 16th Corps, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, on Wednesday visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of troops.

Lt Gen Jain on Wednesday visited the Narian army establishment in Rajouri, sources said.

In the last two and half weeks, this is the third visit of the commander to the areas of Rajouri and Poonch where the security apparatus was put on high alert following the January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village.

He held a security review meeting and field commanders briefed the GoC about the prevailing security situation in the region, especially in areas of responsibility of the Narian army establishment, the sources said.

Officials informed the GoC about security measures taken especially in view of the present high alert post the Dhangri terror attack. He also took first hand appraisal of operational preparedness of troops of Narian formation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

