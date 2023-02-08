Left Menu

Five held for acid attack on man in UP

The police nabbed the accused on the basis of CCTV footage on Tuesday night. The main accused, identified as Uday alias Bhola of Muzaffarnagar, was in a relationship with a woman for the past six months.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:43 IST
Five people who allegedly threw acid on a man engaged to be married to the girlfriend of the main accused have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

A car, a motorcycle and the empty bottle of acid have been recovered, they said.

On Monday, the accused called Shubham, a taxi driver, to the bus stand at Gopali Adda village on the border between Muzaffarnagar and Deoband and poured acid on him, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team from Deoband reached the spot and admitted the victim in hospital. The police nabbed the accused on the basis of CCTV footage on Tuesday night. The main accused, identified as Uday alias Bhola of Muzaffarnagar, was in a relationship with a woman for the past six months. However, she recently got engaged to the victim, Manglik said.

Uday hatched the conspiracy against Shubham with six friends, the officer said.

While five accused have been arrested, a search is on for the two others, Manglik added.

