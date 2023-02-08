Left Menu

J'khand: Another suspended Cong MLA appears before ED in cash haul case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:44 IST
J'khand: Another suspended Cong MLA appears before ED in cash haul case
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended Jharkhand Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari was grilled by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for about 10 hours on Wednesday in connection with the central agency's probe into the seizure of Rs 49 lakh in cash in West Bengal from him and two other party legislators last year.

Kongari, after coming out from the ED's regional office here, claimed that he was framed in the case and false accusations were levelled against him.

Kongari had on January 17 sought two-weeks' time for appearing before the ED, citing non-arrangement of documents sought by the central agency.

''I told the ED officials that I had taken money from my friend, and that allegations against me are false,'' Kongari told reporters after coming out of the ED office here.

He claimed that he was framed in the case and challenged Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh to provide evidence that he was involved in attempts to topple the government.

Singh had lodged a complaint with Ranchi's Argora police station, alleging that the three legislators had offered him Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for toppling the JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate grilled two other suspended Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kachchap for more than 10 hours on Monday and Tuesday respectively in connection with its probe into the cash seizure.

The three legislators were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted on National Highway 16 at Panchla in West Bengal's Howrah district on July 30 last year and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash was found in the car. They were then suspended by the party.

The MLAs, who are now out on bail, claimed that the seized money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival in Jharkhand.

The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.

The investigation into the case was initially conducted by the police and later handed over to the state CID.

The Congress is a part of the Hemant Soren government in the state.

The ED had in December last year questioned Singh for over nine hours in connection with the case.

Singh had claimed that he was not summoned as an accused but as a complainant in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023