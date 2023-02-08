J'khand: Another suspended Cong MLA appears before ED in cash haul case

Suspended Jharkhand Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari was grilled by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for about 10 hours on Wednesday in connection with the central agency's probe into the seizure of Rs 49 lakh in cash in West Bengal from him and two other party legislators last year.

Kongari, after coming out from the ED's regional office here, claimed that he was framed in the case and false accusations were levelled against him.

Kongari had on January 17 sought two-weeks' time for appearing before the ED, citing non-arrangement of documents sought by the central agency.

''I told the ED officials that I had taken money from my friend, and that allegations against me are false,'' Kongari told reporters after coming out of the ED office here.

He claimed that he was framed in the case and challenged Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh to provide evidence that he was involved in attempts to topple the government.

Singh had lodged a complaint with Ranchi's Argora police station, alleging that the three legislators had offered him Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for toppling the JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate grilled two other suspended Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kachchap for more than 10 hours on Monday and Tuesday respectively in connection with its probe into the cash seizure.

The three legislators were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted on National Highway 16 at Panchla in West Bengal's Howrah district on July 30 last year and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash was found in the car. They were then suspended by the party.

The MLAs, who are now out on bail, claimed that the seized money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival in Jharkhand.

The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.

The investigation into the case was initially conducted by the police and later handed over to the state CID.

The Congress is a part of the Hemant Soren government in the state.

The ED had in December last year questioned Singh for over nine hours in connection with the case.

Singh had claimed that he was not summoned as an accused but as a complainant in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)