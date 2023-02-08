Left Menu

Odisha: 6 forest personnel arrested in custodial death case

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:44 IST
Odisha: 6 forest personnel arrested in custodial death case
  • Country:
  • India

Six forest personnel, including a forest range officer, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged custodial death of a suspect in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said.

Dhaneswar Behera, a resident of Satagochia village in Badamba police station area, was on Sunday detained by the forest personnel, who suspected of his role in the death of a sick elephant, they said. He was kept at the Tigiria watch tower for questioning, they added.

''On Monday, Dhaneswar was found dead at the watch tower with injury marks on his body,'' a police officer said.

The arrested personnel were booked under charges that deal with murder, wrongfully restraining a person, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023