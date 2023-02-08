HindAyan: Cyclists from armed forces reach Jaipur; next stop Bhilwara

HindAyan, a multi-stage cycling race on the lines of the Tour de France, reached Jaipur on Wednesday from the National War Memorial in Delhi. The cyclists from the Indian Army and the Indian Navy will move to Bhilwara from Jaipur on Thursday early morning, and eventually end their tour in Pune on February 19. ''As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, cyclists visited a local government school in Jaipur today, to narrate the stories of the Indian Freedom Struggle and their own personal adventure stories to students,'' the race's organiser Vishnudas Chapke said. Chapke is the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe overland travelling through 35 countries on five continents.

He said that at present, India does not have a long-distance cycling race. For HindAyan, a special permission was taken from the Uttar Pradesh government to allow cyclists to cycle from Delhi to Agra on the Yamuna Expressway. Plying of two-wheelers is not allowed on the expressway. It was an expedition and the common maximum speed of the group touched 53 kmph, Chapke said.

