Left Menu

Gunmen kill two MSF workers in west Burkina Faso

It has spread to neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso and more recently to coastal states despite costly international efforts to contain it, killing thousands and displacing over 2 million in the process.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:59 IST
Gunmen kill two MSF workers in west Burkina Faso

Armed assailants killed two Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) employees in west Burkina Faso on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the medical charity said, the latest reported attack in a country grappling with a violent jihadist insurgency. The victims were in an MSF-branded car travelling from the town of Dedougou to Tougan in Sorou province.

Gunmen opened fire on the vehicle, killing two MSF employees, while two others managed to escape, a spokesperson who did not wish to be named told Reuters via WhatsApp. A security source confirmed the attack.

Burkina Faso is one of several West African countries grappling with militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. The insurgency blighting the Sahel region south of the Sahara took root after a Tuareg rebellion in Mali in 2012. It has spread to neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso and more recently to coastal states despite costly international efforts to contain it, killing thousands and displacing over 2 million in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023