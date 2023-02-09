HC frames charges against 3 top basic education dept officials in contempt case

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday framed charges against the Uttar Pradesh basic education department's principal secretary, secretary and director in a contempt of court case. A bench of justice Irshad Ali passed the order on a contempt petition moved by the Manyata Prapt Teachers Association and others.

The bench asked the officials -- principal secretary Deepak Kumar, secretary Pratap Singh Baghel and director Sudha Singh -- to submit their replies against the charges and summoned them on February 23.

Arguing for the petitioners, senior lawyers LP Mishra and Ravi Kumar Mishra had submitted that the high court on February 14, 2013, and July 30, 2014, passed two orders which have willfully been flouted by the contemnors. In these orders, the high court had asked state authorities to consider the petitioners for appointment in primary schools run by the Basic Siksha Parishad.

The bench had earlier refused to accept the plea of additional chief standing counsels Ranvijay Singh and Pankaj Khare that the petitioners were not entitled for appointment.

The bench said it was seriously concerned that even after 10 years, state authorities had not complied with its orders. ''The three officers intentionally and wilfully committed violation of its orders, scandalised the court, lowered its dignity and obstructed the administration of justice,'' it observed.

