Left Menu

HC frames charges against 3 top basic education dept officials in contempt case

In these orders, the high court had asked state authorities to consider the petitioners for appointment in primary schools run by the Basic Siksha Parishad.The bench had earlier refused to accept the plea of additional chief standing counsels Ranvijay Singh and Pankaj Khare that the petitioners were not entitled for appointment.The bench said it was seriously concerned that even after 10 years, state authorities had not complied with its orders.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 00:03 IST
HC frames charges against 3 top basic education dept officials in contempt case
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday framed charges against the Uttar Pradesh basic education department's principal secretary, secretary and director in a contempt of court case. A bench of justice Irshad Ali passed the order on a contempt petition moved by the Manyata Prapt Teachers Association and others.

The bench asked the officials -- principal secretary Deepak Kumar, secretary Pratap Singh Baghel and director Sudha Singh -- to submit their replies against the charges and summoned them on February 23.

Arguing for the petitioners, senior lawyers LP Mishra and Ravi Kumar Mishra had submitted that the high court on February 14, 2013, and July 30, 2014, passed two orders which have willfully been flouted by the contemnors. In these orders, the high court had asked state authorities to consider the petitioners for appointment in primary schools run by the Basic Siksha Parishad.

The bench had earlier refused to accept the plea of additional chief standing counsels Ranvijay Singh and Pankaj Khare that the petitioners were not entitled for appointment.

The bench said it was seriously concerned that even after 10 years, state authorities had not complied with its orders. ''The three officers intentionally and wilfully committed violation of its orders, scandalised the court, lowered its dignity and obstructed the administration of justice,'' it observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023