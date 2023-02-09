Zelenskiy: France's Macron has changed since comments on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has "changed" since the statements he made on Russia irritated Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview to a French newspaper ahead of a visit to Paris. "I think he has changed, and changed for real this time," Zelenskiy told Le Figaro newspaper, when asked if Macron had changed since he irritated him with his comments on the need to avoid "humiliating" Russia.

"After all, it's him who paved the way for the delivery of tanks. And he has also supported Ukraine's membership to the EU. I think that was a real signal," Zelenskiy said. Macron said in June last year it was vital that Russia is not humiliated so that when the fighting stops in Ukraine a diplomatic solution can be found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)