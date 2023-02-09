Left Menu

Zelenskiy: France's Macron has changed since comments on Russia

"I think he has changed, and changed for real this time," Zelenskiy told Le Figaro newspaper, when asked if Macron had changed since he irritated him with his comments on the need to avoid "humiliating" Russia. "After all, it's him who paved the way for the delivery of tanks.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 00:19 IST
Zelenskiy: France's Macron has changed since comments on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has "changed" since the statements he made on Russia irritated Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview to a French newspaper ahead of a visit to Paris. "I think he has changed, and changed for real this time," Zelenskiy told Le Figaro newspaper, when asked if Macron had changed since he irritated him with his comments on the need to avoid "humiliating" Russia.

"After all, it's him who paved the way for the delivery of tanks. And he has also supported Ukraine's membership to the EU. I think that was a real signal," Zelenskiy said. Macron said in June last year it was vital that Russia is not humiliated so that when the fighting stops in Ukraine a diplomatic solution can be found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023