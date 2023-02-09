Girl abducted, later found abandoned in Delhi: Police

A minor girl was allegedly abducted from near Jhandewalan Mandir in central Delhi on Wednesday and was later abandoned near a temple, police said.

''We received two PCR calls at 5.16 pm and 5.21 pm on Wednesday regarding the abduction of the child from outside Rani Jhansi Road,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. Several police teams swung into action to trace the girl. However, a call was received at child helpline 1098 and the girl was found at Maurice Nagar in north east Delhi. ''A case has been registered under IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) at the DBG Road police station. Further investigation is in progress,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)