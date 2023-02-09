IMF sees continued economic recovery, falling inflation for Jamaica
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 01:45 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast continued economic recovery in Jamaica, but sees global risks remaining high, the Fund said in a statement Wednesday following a visit by the executive board to the island nation.
The IMF's outlook for Jamaica also sees inflation falling back within the Bank of Jamaica's target range by end-2023, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamaica
- Bank
- Fund
- The International Monetary Fund
Advertisement