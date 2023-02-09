Yellen: its 'good climate policy' if Europe adopts clean energy incentives similar to U.S.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it would be "good climate policy" if Europe put in place clean energy incentives similar to those in the United States.

"If Europe takes action to put in place subsidies similar to ours, this is good climate policy. And there's plenty of business for all of us to be able to benefit from the clean energy transition," Yellen told reporters.

She made the remarks when asked about her meetings with French and German ministers on Tuesday where they discussed European Union plans to erect their own clean energy subsidies to match those in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

