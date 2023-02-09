Left Menu

UK trade minister visits Mexico, targeting new deals

Britain is targeting an Indo-Pacific tilt in its foreign and trade policy, and is aiming to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Mexico is already a member. Last May, Britain and Mexico also launched talks over a bilateral free trade deal, looking to add services to its current agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 05:31 IST
UK trade minister visits Mexico, targeting new deals

Britain's trade minister Kemi Badenoch begins a two-day visit to Mexico on Thursday, targeting a bilateral trade deal as well as Britain's accession to a Pacific trading association as the country builds its trade ties after leaving the European Union. Britain is targeting an Indo-Pacific tilt in its foreign and trade policy, and is aiming to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Mexico is already a member.

Last May, Britain and Mexico also launched talks over a bilateral free trade deal, looking to add services to its current agreement. "I'm here to push progress on two significant post-Brexit wins that will not only benefit British businesses, but also show what the UK has to offer CPTPP countries," Badenoch said in a statement.

Badenoch, who became Business and Trade Secretary this week after a reorganisation of government departments expanded her trade brief, undertook her first trip in the broader role on Wednesday, signing an export and investment partnership with Italy. Amid criticism that Britain's departure from the EU, its biggest trading partner, has damaged its trade performance, the government is seeking to bolster its ties to faster growing economies around the world.

It has opened free trade agreement negotiations with India as part of its Indo-Pacific shift, and has signed trade deals with Australia and New Zealand. Badenoch's department said that the bilateral deal with Mexico would aim to include provisions on services, which would benefit the finance and tech sectors, as well as a dedicated trade and gender equality chapter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023