DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision with Governor Erik Thedéen and Jesper Hansson, head of the Monetary Policy Department – 1000 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño participates in CNMV's forum on stock market listing – 1130 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks to lawmakers about the central bank's decision to raise rates to a 14-year high of 4% but also signal that its push to quash inflation might be nearing its end – 0945 GMT. MADRID - Speech by ECB board Member Luis de Guindos at the Foro Economia y Humanismo organised by Instituto Karol Wojtyla in Madrid - 1800 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives speech at 2023 energy dialogue – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel answers questions from Twitter users – 1400 GMT. LA JOLLA, CALIF. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "How Did Americans Manage Their Finances and Purchases During and After the Pandemic?" before the Global Interdependence Center "Digital Money, Decentralized Finance, and the Puzzle of Crypto" event – 2100 GMT. LA JOLLA, CALIF. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Digital Assets" before the Global Interdependence Center "Digital Money, Decentralized Finance, and the Puzzle of Crypto" event - 1730 GMT. LONDON - Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis of the Bank of England is Panellist at the Société Universitaire Européenne de Recherches Financières (SUERF) Workshop 'Gauging (dis)inflation pressures: Comparing tools and current findings' - 1400 GMT. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the NYBA NYC Region Meeting organized by the New York Bankers Association – 1905 GMT. PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan participates in conversation and moderated question-and-answer session before an event hosted by Prairie View A&M University – 1600 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will give a presentation and participate in a conversation about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a lunch seminar organized by the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce – 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 STRASBOURG, France - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde takes part in plenary debate on the ECB Annual Report 2022 at the European Parliament – 1400 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 LONDON - Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis of the Bank of England Fireside chat at the Warwick Think Tank on the UK economy – 1700 GMT. LONDON - Dow Lecture by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Philip R. Lane organised by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIES) – 1500 GMT. FRANKFURT - ECB board member Fabio Panetta takes part in a discussion on "monetary policy after the energy shock", co-organised by the Centre for European Reform, the Delegation of the European Union to the United Kingdom and the European Central Bank Representation in London – 0940 GMT. JACKSON, Tenn. - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Greater Jackson County Chamber luncheon - 1830 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry gives a speech on The Importance of the Bank of Canada's 2% inflation target - 2310 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Financial Executives International Northeast Ohio Chapter - 2300 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually before the Global Interdependence Center "Ukraine: One Year Later – Session I: Monetary Policy and Market Implications" event in Sarasota, Fla. - 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Per Jansson, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank participates in a seminar together with Annika Alexius, Professor of Economics, and Elinor Odeberg, Chief Economist Arena Idea of the risks of continuing to raise or not raising interest rates – 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 ARLINGTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person on the labor market before Rosslyn Business Improvement District members – 1330 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 STOCKHOLM - Martin Floden, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in the Money Talks conference and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy – 0830 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 GUNMA, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura, who is a proponent of conducting a review of the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy framework, will deliver a speech and hold a news conference in Gunma - 0130 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedeen Governor of the Riksbank talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at Housing Day 2023, which is organized by Fastighetsvärlden – 0800 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2023 – 1900 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23 ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a conversation on "Fed's Role in the Banking Industry" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's 2023 Banking Outlook Conference - 1550 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Chicago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum – 1515 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, MARCH 3 ATLANTA - (via pre-recorded video) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Racial Inequality Conference organized by the Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance at University of California-Santa Barbara, and co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Cleveland - 1700 GMT. STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit - 2145 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

** BRUSSELS - Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch, a member of ECB Governing Council, presents Belgian bank's annual report – 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, MARCH 9 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers gives speech on Economic Progress Report - 1845 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt.

