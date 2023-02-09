Left Menu

GK bank's server room catches fire; 9 tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out Thursday morning in the server room of a private bank in south Delhis Greater Kailash area, officials said. The fire was in the server room of the bank situated in the basement and ground floor.The building comprises basement, and four floors, including the ground floor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 09:04 IST
A fire broke out Thursday morning in the server room of a private bank in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, officials said. No casualties were reported.

According to fire officials, they were informed about a blaze at 6.05 am at M-Block, Greater Kailash Part-2, following which nine fore tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 7.15 am. The fire was in the server room of the bank situated in the basement and ground floor.

The building comprises basement, and four floors, including the ground floor.

