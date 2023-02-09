Turkey's earthquake death toll rises to 12,391, Cumhuriyet quotes authority as saying

The death toll in Turkey from earthquakes in its southeast rose to 12,391 by Thursday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said according to Cumhuriyet news website.

The number of those injured rose to 62,914, the AFAD said in a statement, while search and rescue operations continued, Cumhuriyet reported.

