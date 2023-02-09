Left Menu

Pak drone spotted near IB in Punjab's Gurdaspur, returns after BSF troops open fire

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 10:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani drone was spotted close to the International Border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, a BSF official said on Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it. The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur at around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, said the official.

The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb, said the official.

A search operation was underway, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

