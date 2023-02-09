Left Menu

Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 10:53 IST
Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Parwanoo South Zone Enforcement wing of Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspected stocks of Adani Wilmar Ltd at Parwanoo late Wednesday evening.

It was a routine inspection of stock, officials of the excise and tax department told the PTI on Thursday.

The company, engaged in warehousing of Kirana (grocery items), also provides goods to the civil supplies department and police department in the state. It has recorded a business of Rs 135 crore last year.

The company's entire GST input was adjusted through tax credit but no payment was made in cash, the excise department has said.

Seven companies of the Adani Group are doing business in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023