Musk says Turkey to re-enable full Twitter access 'shortly'

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the company had been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform in the country will be re-enabled "shortly".

The Netblocks internet observatory, which tracks connectivity across the globe, said earlier on Wednesday that Twitter access had been restricted two days after a major earthquake killed thousands in southern Turkey and northern Syria. "Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be re-enabled shortly," Musk said in a post on Twitter, without providing further details on timing.

Netblocks reported earlier that, "Real-time network data show Twitter has been restricted in Turkey; the filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public come to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes." Turkey's Deputy Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said that in talks with Twitter management, he had conveyed expectation of cooperation on fighting disinformation as earthquake relief work continues.

"Our demands are clear, strong cooperation on disinformation and false reports, swift action against fake accounts and ... measures against content that could damage public order and security," Sayan said on Twitter. Turkish people have taken to Twitter since the earthquake to post information about loved ones they cannot reach, reports of collapsed buildings and coordination for aid.

The confirmed death toll in Turkey rose to 12,391 by Thursday morning, the Disaster Management Authority said. In Syria, the toll of dead climbed to at least 2,950, according to the government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)