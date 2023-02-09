South Korea denounces North Korea for holding military parade amid food crisis
South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday criticised North Korea for holding a massive military parade when it's facing a worsening food crisis and economic difficulties.
Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production during a nighttime parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday, state media reported, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.
"We urge North Korea to immediately stop illegal nuclear and missile development, reckless nuclear threats and promptly return to the denuclearisation negotiations," South Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, told a regular briefing.
