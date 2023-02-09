Left Menu

He was listening to music when the accused barged into his room and allegedly attacked him with a wooden log and killed him, it said.The body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.The Kolsewadi police were conducting a probe into the incident, they added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 12:02 IST
RPF sub-inspector killed in Thane; subordinate detained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 56-year-old sub-inspector with the Railway Protection Force was killed allegedly by an RPF constable in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. The victim, Basavaraj Garg, who was posted in Ambernath town, was found lying dead in his barrack at Kolsewadi in Kalyan area at around 10 pm on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyan, Umesh Mane Patil said.

The suspect, Pankaj Yadav (35), posted at Roha, was detained, he said, adding that a probe was on to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

According to a police release, Garg was alone in his barrack on Wednesday night as his room mate had gone out. He was listening to music when the accused barged into his room and allegedly attacked him with a wooden log and killed him, it said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

The Kolsewadi police were conducting a probe into the incident, they added.

