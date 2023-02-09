Left Menu

Catering staff beaten to death over food in Rohini

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 12:09 IST
Catering staff beaten to death over food in Rohini
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A catering staff was allegedly beaten to death by two people over dinner plates during a function in Rohini's Sector-12 area early Thursday, police said.

At 12.58 am Thursday, Prashant Vihar Police Station got a call reporting a fight behind Sawariyan Tent near Japanese Park in Sector-12 of Rohini, a senior police officer said.

When police reached the spot, they found that a man, wounded in the fight, was taken by his friends to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Thakur, a resident of Prem Nagar, Kirari, they said.

According to police, Thakur was beaten up by two men after he failed to come up with food plates for DJ workers during a function. A fight broke out between him and two other people and he was hit on his head with a plastic crate, Garg said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station, they said.

Investigation so far has revealed that four people were present at the spot when the fight happened, police said.

Two of them are being interrogated and the role of all suspects is being ascertained. Multiple teams have been constituted to nab the two accused who are absconding, police added.

