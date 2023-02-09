Left Menu

7 asphyxiated while cleaning oil tank in AP factory

PTI | Kakinada | Updated: 09-02-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 12:27 IST
7 asphyxiated while cleaning oil tank in AP factory
  • Country:
  • India

Seven workers of an edible oil factory in a village near here were asphyxiated on Thursday when they got into an oil tank to clean it, police said.

The incident occurred at G Ragampet around 7 am, they said.

As per initial reports, the deceased were from Paderu and Pulimeru of Peddapuram mandal.

An eyewitness told media that one person first enetered the tank and the other followed as he did not come up.

Family members of the victims alleged that the factory management did not provide proper security gear to the workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023