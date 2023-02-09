7 asphyxiated while cleaning oil tank in AP factory

Seven workers of an edible oil factory in a village near here were asphyxiated on Thursday when they got into an oil tank to clean it, police said.

The incident occurred at G Ragampet around 7 am, they said.

As per initial reports, the deceased were from Paderu and Pulimeru of Peddapuram mandal.

An eyewitness told media that one person first enetered the tank and the other followed as he did not come up.

Family members of the victims alleged that the factory management did not provide proper security gear to the workers.

