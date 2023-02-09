Unidentified persons smash window pane of Union Minister V Muraleedharan's house in Kerala
Unidentified miscreants have allegedly targetted Union Minister V Muraleedharan's residence here, smashing its window pane, police said here on Thursday.
The window pane of the car porch of his residence at Ulloor was found broken by his office staff at around 11 am today.
After being informed by the staff, the Medical College police reached the spot.
A police officer said they have traced blood drops from the spot.
An investigation has been launched to nab the culprits behind the incident and also their motives behind it, he added.
