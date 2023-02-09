Russia significantly steps up attacks in east Ukraine - local governor

Russian forces have significantly stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine and are trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the town of Kreminna, a regional governor said on Thursday.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Ukraine's military were holding their ground near Kreminna, which Russian forces have held for months, but said they needed more weapons and ammunition to hold out. "I can confirm that there has been a significant increase in attacks and shelling. And it is in the direction of Kreminna that they are trying to build on their success by pushing through out defenders' defences," he told Ukrainian television.

"So far they have had no significant success, our defence forces are holding firmly there." Kreminna, which lies about 100 km (62 miles) northwest of the regional capital Luhansk, had a population of about 18,000 before Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

Breaking through Ukrainian lines near Kreminna would take Russian forces a step closer to the much larger city of Kramatorsk. "(We need) heavy equipment and artillery ammunition - then we will not only be able to maintain the defence, but also make a good counter-offensive operation," Haidai said.

He made his comments as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Brussels to try drum up support among allies and obtain more weapons. Kyiv says Russian forces are trying to take full control of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Ukraine's industrial Donbas area, and expect them to launch a major new offensive. Some Western military analysts say the offensive has already begun. After major Ukrainian gains on the ground in the second half of 2022, Russia has recovered momentum, sending tens of thousands of recently mobilised troops to the front. They have made incremental progress in winter battles which both sides describe as some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)