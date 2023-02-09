EU will deliver more military support to Ukraine - Borrell
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:22 IST
The European Union will deliver more military support to Ukraine, the EU'S foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reaffirmed to reporters on Thursday, as EU leaders arrived for a summit.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is preparing to lobby European leaders on Thursday at a summit in Brussels for more weapons in the fight against Russia and a quick start to EU membership talks for his country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
