EU will deliver more military support to Ukraine - Borrell

The European Union will deliver more military support to Ukraine, the EU'S foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reaffirmed to reporters on Thursday, as EU leaders arrived for a summit.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is preparing to lobby European leaders on Thursday at a summit in Brussels for more weapons in the fight against Russia and a quick start to EU membership talks for his country.

