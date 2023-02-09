Left Menu

EU will deliver more military support to Ukraine - Borrell

EU will deliver more military support to Ukraine - Borrell
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The European Union will deliver more military support to Ukraine, the EU'S foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reaffirmed to reporters on Thursday, as EU leaders arrived for a summit.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is preparing to lobby European leaders on Thursday at a summit in Brussels for more weapons in the fight against Russia and a quick start to EU membership talks for his country.

