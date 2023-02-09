Russia: US faces 'consequences' after blog post alleging U.S. behind pipeline blasts
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:34 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that there would be "consequences" for the United States from a blog post alleging U.S. involvement in explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines last September.
Ryabkov also said the allegations made in the post were "not a surprise" for Moscow as it had been clear from the start who had stood to gain from sabotaging the pipelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ryabkov
- Moscow
- Sergei Ryabkov
- Nord Stream
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rocket Lab expands launch footprint with first mission from U.S.
Rocket Lab expands launch footprint with first mission from U.S.
WRAPUP 1-U.S., Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets
California massacres heighten immigrants' fears of U.S. gun violence