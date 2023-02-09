Russia: US faces 'consequences' after blog post alleging U.S. behind pipeline blasts

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that there would be "consequences" for the United States from a blog post alleging U.S. involvement in explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines last September.

Ryabkov also said the allegations made in the post were "not a surprise" for Moscow as it had been clear from the start who had stood to gain from sabotaging the pipelines.

